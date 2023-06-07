New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who is now happily married to supermodel Hannah Davis, once revealed that he had no marriage in sight.

The reason Jeter quoted was his illustrious baseball career. In 2014, Jeter spoke about his marriage plans in an interview with Brandon Steiner:

“I was too selfish to be able to juggle a family and kids. But I look forward to it happening. I just know that I . . . couldn’t have done it while I was playing." Jeter added, “I was . . . too selfish, I guess.”

Jeter, who married Hannah in 2016, was reportedly dating her at that time as revealed by a source.

“They are really happy. She could be the one.”

Jeter had reportedly dated many girls during his storied baseball career, before finally tying the knot with the Sports Illustrated model.

Hannah Davis was unaware of Derek Jeter's legendary MLB status

The couple were introduced by a mutual acquaintance during the 2012 offseason, while Hannah went out to dinner with her mother in New York.

Jeter was treated like an everyday Joe because the supermodel was not aware of his position in the MLB.

In a 2017 interview with Players' Tribune, Hannah discussed the situation:

"I didn’t have any preconceptions about who he was, and I didn’t need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy, and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google’s."

Derek Jeter understood that getting married would never be a possibility while he was still a professional baseball player. Due to their busy schedules, most MLB players spend time away from their families and children, but Jeter was not prepared for such a life.

Derek proposed to Hannah after three years of dating, and they got engaged in November 2015.

Bella, Story and River are their three daughters and the couple recently welcomed a baby boy into the world.

