In 2021 when former MLB player Derek Jeter was asked what he thought of the comments Carlos Correa made about him, he decided to dodge past it and not pass any opinion on it.

According to Jeter, things like that don't deserve a response.

"It doesn't even warrant a response. I mean, I could go a lot of different directions about it," Jeter said.

Derek Jeter has spent 20 years of his career in MLB playing for the New York Yankees. When Correa made the comment, he was a probable sign-up for the Yankees.

However, he didn't seem to care as much about what Yankees' fans would think of him, as he wanted to say out loud about the critical comment against Jeter.

The comments, though, failed to bother the Yankees veteran. Jeter simply shrugged it off, saying that he isn't that good in Spanish to understand what Correa said and why his name was brought up.

"I don't think much about it" said Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter bagged five Golden Gloves during his 20-year tenure of serving as a shortstop for the Yankees. He was nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. Since 2017 he had been the co-owner and CEO of the Marlins.

Correa is a baseball shortstop for the Minnesota Twins and has previously played for the Houston Astros.

Having been successful in his own lane, Jeter didn't put much thought into the comments the Correa made.

It's doubtful how far Correa's claim of having idolized Jeter while growing up is true after his comments. Even during the early days of his career, he wandered around the Yankees Stadium.

His comments on how Derek Jeter did not deserve to win any of the Golden Gloves awards that he has bagged but have made sure to set off Yankees fans against him.

