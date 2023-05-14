New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter spent five seasons as Melky Cabrera's teammate. In 2012, Jeter was shocked to know that his ex-Yankees teammate consumed PEDs and violated MLB's drug policy.

Jeter found himself at a loss for words following Cabrera's suspension and said:

"I'm surprised, it goes with out saying. I feel bad. I feel bad to even be sitting here talking about it. He was fun to be around. I played with Melky so I always thought he was a good player. I enjoyed playing with him, I enjoyed watching him get better throughout the years. Yeah, it's too bad," Jeter said.

Cabrera was playing as an outfielder with the San Francisco Giants when he was given a 50-game suspension by Major League Baseball after testing positive for PEDs in 2012. It was discovered that Cabrera had remarkably high amounts of testosterone in his body. Cabrera hence missed the rest of the 2012 season due to the immediate-effect ban.

Derek Jeter - an embodiment of class and intriguity in baseball

Following the 50 game bans of Melky Cabrera and Bartolo Colon in the 2000s, people started to genuinely question baseball's landscape once more as Jeter was subjected to a wide range of absurd questions. Unfortunately, that era's usage of performance-enhancing drugs polluted baseball, casting doubt on all of a player's accomplishments, whether they were guilty or innocent.

Jeter never consumed any kind of drugs and was one passionate player, who has inspired many MLB fans over the years.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

The foundation of Jeter's enormously prosperous career was always his close-knit family and wholesome upbringing. Jeter experienced cruel racial slurs while growing up in a multiracial home and from the ignorant remarks of others. Jeter's devoted parents did teach him and his sister some important life skills, though, emphasising respect, sportsmanship, accountability, persistence, and humility.

Jeter is married to supermodel Hannah Davis. The couple are parents to three daughters and one boy.

