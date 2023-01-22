New Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is adept at handling controversial questions with diplomacy. The former star shortstop once gracefully deflected a reporter's question about the team's massive payroll.

As per a September 2021 New York Times article by sports reporter David Waldstein, Derek once caught up with a reporter while dressing for spring training practice in the Yankees clubhouse.

The HOFer was asked whether the Yankees would keep their payroll below the preset limit.

“Whoa, buddy, you don’t think that’s a lot of money?” Jeter responded skillfully.

Here's how the conversation rolled out in an interesting direction:

Reporter: "Of course it is," the reporter responded, "but usually the Yankees are not bound by any financial constraints."

Jeter: “How many teams spend more?"

Reporter: "Well, not many, the reporter answered, but this is the Yankees, after all. Shouldn’t you have the largest payroll in baseball?"

Jeter: “So, the team with the highest payroll always wins the World Series?”

Impressed with Derek's answer, the reporter mentioned: “You know, this is why you are such a good hitter. You never give in. You absolutely refuse to give in.”

TodayInSports @TodayInSportsCo



#TodayInSports #PinstripePride Today in 2012, Joe Girardi & Derek Jeter after a win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Today in 2012, Joe Girardi & Derek Jeter after a win against the Toronto Blue Jays. #TodayInSports #PinstripePride https://t.co/iAVuR8BSkb

"Today in 2012, Joe Girardi & Derek Jeter after a win against the Toronto Blue Jays." - Today In Sports

Derek closed the chat with a quiet smile on his face, clearly appreciating the comment and being aware of his exceptional qualities.

Derek Jeter has always maintained diplomacy while appearing in interviews

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter is known for his guarded and private nature, allowing only glimpses into his life.

Throughout his illustrious MLB career, he rarely gave interviews, and when he did, he was careful to reveal as little as possible. He has always been committed to maintaining a positive image and avoiding any behavior that might taint his reputation.

When he announced his retirement in 2014, Jeter finally explained the logic behind being private all his life.

"I know I haven’t been as open with some of you guys as you would have liked me to be over the last 20 years. But that’s by design. That’s just how I felt I’d be able to make it this long in New York.”

Kayla O’Sullivan @kaylaosullivann Derek Jeter’s retirement was the first time I’ve ever cried for sports… today he is officially in the Hall of Fame Derek Jeter’s retirement was the first time I’ve ever cried for sports… today he is officially in the Hall of Fame https://t.co/bJm3tLFRIz

"Derek Jeter’s retirement was the first time I’ve ever cried for sports… today he is officially in the Hall of Fame." - Kayla O' Sullivan

Many years have passed since Derek's MLB departure, but the world of baseball still looks up to him. Undeniably, Jeter has been a true role model in every sense, and his commitment to his principles is unwavering.

Poll : 0 votes