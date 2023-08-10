Derek Jeter changed out of his uniform for the final time in the closet that serves as the visitors' clubhouse at Fenway Park. After 20 years in the baseball industry, this was the last hurdle.

His farewell at Fenway Park was flawless. He was the adversary there for 20 years but received a lot of love the last time. In his final game, Jeter started as the designated hitter, but they forced him to shortstop by himself before the game so he could experience the loud applause under the clear blue sky.

Jeter said in his book - 'The Captain', "[Red Sox] fans were chanting my name where I've heard them chant against me."

An excerpt from Derek Jeter's book

Then, one by one, they emerged from the Red Sox dugout: Tim Wakefield, Bobby Orr, Troy Brown, Paul Pierce and Yaz. Everyone gave Jeter a handshake and a hug. The Red Sox players and coaches left the dugout to wish Jeter luck in his baseball afterlife. For a single day, a Yankee legend owned the revered Fenway Park.

Career statistics of Derek Jeter

For his entire 20-year MLB career, Derek Jeter was a member of the New York Yankees. The second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind teammate Mariano Rivera) and the highest by a position player, he received 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%) in the Hall of Fame voting.

In his first year of eligibility, 2020, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was the league president and CEO of the Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022.

Jeter, a 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion with the Yankees, also has two Hank Aaron awards, five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards under his belt. Regarding lifetime hits in MLB, Jeter finished first among shortstops and sixth overall. He became the 28th athlete to accumulate 3,000 hits.