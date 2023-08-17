Derek Jeter was residing at his parents' Kalamazoo home at the time of his selection. Jeter expressed his amazement at being selected with the sixth overall pick in the draft by the team that his idol, Dave Winfield, played for. Jeter recalled signing for $700,000 on June 27 and adding another $125,000 for education.

As a result, Jeter transformed from a skinny high school shortstop with a suspect swing into the 1996 Rookie of the Year winner, a five-time World Series champion and a seat at the same table as Yankees legends Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio.

However, even after signing the deal, Jeter didn't understand the event's significance and asked the Yankees for an extra week before joining. The reason is his farewell meet-up with his childhood girlfriend.

He wrote in his book, 'The Life You Imagine,' "I wanted to be in Kalamazoo and spend time with my girlfriend Marisa Novara."

An excerpt from the book, The Life You Imagine

God had some different plans. Groch, who signed Jeter and is currently employed by the Brewers, gave a pre-draft speech in Tampa that is famous in Yankees history.

Derek Jeter's magnificent MLB career

Derek Jeter is an American businessman, baseball executive and former professional shortstop. Jeter played for the New York Yankees for his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career. He earned 396 out of 397 Hall of Fame votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera) and the highest by a position player.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO. He has the most hits (3,465), doubles (544), games played (2,747), stolen bases (358), times on the bases (4,716), plate appearances (12,602) and at-bats (11,195) in Yankees history.

Derek Jeter fell just one Hall of Fame vote short of becoming only the second unanimous selection in history.