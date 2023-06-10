New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and pop icon Mariah Carey was involved in a high-profile relationship in the late 1990s. Their romance became public in 1997 and garnered significant media attention due to their celebrity status.

At the time, Jeter was establishing himself as a star shortstop for the New York Yankees, while Carey was already a successful music artist with numerous chart-topping hits. Their relationship lasted for around two years, from 1997 to 1998.

Despite being a private couple, Jeter and Carey occasionally made public appearances and were photographed attending various events together. Ultimately, the couple decided to part ways amicably in 1998.

Both Jeter and Carey have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of their breakup, choosing to keep the details of their personal lives private.

Following their split, Jeter went on to have a successful baseball career, becoming one of the iconic players of his generation. As for Carey, she continued to dominate the music industry with her powerful vocals and chart-topping albums.

Decades later, in September 2020, Carey published her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," where, for the first time, she detailed her relationship with the former Yankees shortstop.

One particular story that grabbed readers' interest was Mariah's revelation about Jeter's hidden infatuation with her.

"My manager knew Derek really wanted to meet me; he had begged me once to sign a photo for “this kid who’s crazy about you” so he could get World Series tickets—an incident I totally forgot about,” wrote Carey in her 2020 memoir.

Few followers of Major League Baseball are aware that Jeter harbored strong feelings for Carey from his adolescent days. During his childhood in Kalamazoo, Jeter adorned his bedroom wall with her posters and even dreamed of one day marrying her.

Derek Jeter and Mariah Carey moved on post their break up

8 Apr 2000: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees swings the bat during batting practice before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington. The Yankees defeated the Mariners 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport; Mariah Carey

While New York Yankees legend and the music sensation's relationship was a notable chapter in their personal lives, they have since moved on to other relationships.

Jeter got married to Hannah Davis, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, in 2016, and they have since welcomed four children together.

Throughout his playing days and beyond, Jeter has been very guarded about his personal life, particularly when it comes to discussing his relationships. Other than Carey, the former MLB World Series champion was known to date several high-profile celebrities and models, but he rarely spoke publicly about them.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Carey has also been in several relationships and was previously married to music executive Tommy Mottola. She was also married to actor Nick Cannon for a while and shares two children with him.

