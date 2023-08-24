When Derek Jeter saluted Kobe Bryant's dedication to his wife Vanessa after Lakers legend's death in tragic helicopter crash

In 2020, paid Kobe Bryant a stirring tribute on The Players' Tribune. A flurry of tributes kept coming in for the late LA Lakers legend as him untimely death in a helicopter crash was mourned in Los Angeles and beyond.

Jeter found Bryant's interactions with his daughter Gigi to be incredibly touching. Bryant was proud of his daughter, who promised to continue his legacy in basketball. Jeter also praised Kobe Bryant for his commitment to his wife, Vanessa:

"He cared much more about being a husband to Vanessa and a dad to his girls. He loved his family—he was his family. That's what was important. And that's the Kobe I'll remember."

Jeter claimed that although they could have talked about basketball and baseball for hours, he and Kobe had discussions about his kids.

Derek Jeter's MLB career

Derek Jeter is an American businessman, baseball executive and former starting shortstop. Throughout his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career, Jeter was a member of the New York Yankees. The second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind teammate Mariano Rivera) and the highest for a position player, he received 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%) for the Hall of Fame.

In his first year of eligibility, 2020, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was the league president and CEO of the Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022.

In Yankees history, he leads the team in hits (3,465), doubles (544), games (2,747), stolen bases (358), times on the bases (4,716), plate appearances (12,602) and at-bats (11,195). Derek Jeter was within one vote away from being only the second player in history to get a unanimous vote for the Hall of Fame.