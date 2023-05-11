In 2014, after his last MLB appearance, Derek Jeter showed off his wit with a quick comment expressing his interest in owning the Yankees.

The New York Yankees star played his final MLB game on Sept. 28, 2014. Speaking about his plans after retiring as a baseball player, Jeter displayed his interest in buying the team. He said that the Yankees are a pretty expensive team, hence he would need to loan money to buy the team.

“If you loan me some money, maybe I could have the opportunity to own this team… this is a very expensive team.” - Jeter said.

Jeter said that he didn't plan on being a coach or a manager due to the traveling involved. But he was definitely looking forward to owning an MLB team:

“I would like to be on the ownership side. I would like to call the shots… I couldn’t see myself being a coach or a manager because of the travel.”

The Yankees star became the chief executive officer (CEO) and part owner of the Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022.

"Can’t believe it’s been 8 years since my last game at Yankee Stadium!" - Jeter posted on Instagram on September, 2022.

Yankees legend Derek Jeter's endless list of awards and accolades

Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter's has a long list of awards and accolades to his name. He has bagged 14 All-Star selections, five Silver Slugger Awards, five Gold Glove Awards, two Hand Aaron Awards and a Roberto Clemente Award.

He was the 28th player to reach 3000 hits. He ended his career ranking sixth in MLB history in career hits and first among shortstops.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. He received the second-highest percentage of votes in MLB history, only second to his former teammate Mariano Rivera.

The Yankees celebrated a Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute night on Sept. 9, 2022.

