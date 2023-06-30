In Derek Jeter's captivating multi-part documentary, titled The Captain, viewers were treated to an intimate glimpse into the legendary baseball player's life, both on and off the field.

One particularly intriguing moment featured Jeter's wife reminiscing about their initial encounter at a New York City restaurant, where she cleverly dropped hints at her singlehood.

In 2012, Hannah was dining in a restaurant when she crossed paths with Derek accompanied by his entourage of friends. The two discovered that they shared a mutual friend within Jeter's group. It was through this fortuitous connection that their worlds collided, setting the stage for the fairytale romance.

Hannah recalls in Jeter's 2022 docuseries:

"There was a connection from the very beginning, even though he was mostly talking to my mom, but there was that connection. And I felt like, he's so mysterious. I want to know more. I remember going into the bathroom with my mom and telling her, like, I need to make sure he knows I'm not with my friend. You know what I mean? Because I'm single. Like, I am single."

Revealing how Hannah made it known that she was single, Derek Jeter remembers:

"She mentioned stuff like...'Oh, you know... how difficult it is being single in New York.'"

"Derek and his wife Hannah Jeter look back on how they met."

Derek and Hannah Jeter tied the knot in 2016

Derek Jeter Ceremony

New York Yankees veteran Derek Jeter and supermodel Hannah Davis had been dating for several years before tying the knot, with their relationship frequently making headlines in the media.

The pair got engaged in the latter half of 2015 and got hitched in July 2016 in an intimate setting at the luxurious Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California.

"Derek is officially a married man." - Yahoo

Derek and Hannah are now parents of three daughters, Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose, and a son, Kaius Green.

