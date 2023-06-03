Back in 2006, Derek Lowe cleared the air about his widely covered divorce. Allegedly, the-then Los Angeles Dodgers star was having an affair with FOX News reporter Carolyn Hughes who covered Dodgers' games. Lowe publicly stated that his relationship with Hughes did not lead to his divorce. In fact, according to him, the affair and the divorce were unrelated.

Derek Lowe pitched in the MLB for 17 seasons. In that time, he played for seven different teams. At the end of his career, he had a 176-157 record with a 4.03 ERA. His longest and most succesful spell came with the Boston Red Sox, where he was named an All-Star twice, pitched a no-hitter in 2002 and was part of their historic roster that won the World Series in 2004, breaking the Bambino Curse.

After leaving the Red Sox, Lowe moved to the Dodgers. He signed a $36 million, four-year contract with the team. In LA, his personal life took a front seat to his activities on the field, after Derek Lowe become involved in the cheating scandal. His then-wife Trinka Lowe made his affair with Carolyn Hughes public in the spring of 2006.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lowe and Hughes divorced their respective spouses. However, the pitcher made it clear that his relationship with the FOX reporter had nothing to do with his married life.

"We didn't leave our spouses for each other, which people believe we did," he said. "She was going through a divorce. It wasn't a fling. There's no guarantee, but it wasn't just a fling.

"The main people in my life, they knew what was going on for months upon months upon months. They knew we were having a hard time for a long time. That was the 100 percent thing. It wasn't anyone else that led to the breakup -- absolutely not," Lowe added.

Derek Lowe and Carolyn Hughes continued to date post their divorces

Derek Lowe claimed his relationship with Hughes was more on the serious side as the pair continued dating after their separate divorces were finalized. Carolyn Hughes left her broadcasting career after the incident and tied the knot with Lowe in December of 2008. They have been married for the past 14 and 1/2 years.

Poll : 0 votes