In the years before his presidential campaign, Donald Trump frequently appeared at the Yankees' stadium in the company of his contemporaries. The company included former Trump's attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly.

Famous New York players who purchased flats in Trump buildings include Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Hideki Matsui. Trump quickly blamed Rodriguez and Jeter's sale of the apartments on their lousy play or injuries.

Similarly, the former President didn't hold back when he had shared his unfiltered opinions of the team on Twitter. Trump discussed the "Bronx Bombers" missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008 in 2013.

Trump wrote in 2013, "The Yankees are sure lucky George Steinbrenner is not around. A lot of people would be losing their jobs."

George Steinbrenner, the owner of the team, is referred to as "The Boss", and Trump claimed to be his closest friend. He passed away in 2010. Steinbrenner was infamously tough to deal with. He was known to hire and fire top staff seemingly at random, especially early in his ownership of the team. He often fought with his players and staff in front of the public.

When the late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner sacked Yogi Berra after 16 Games

The conflict between Yogi Berra and George Steinbrenner was widely documented. After 16 games, New York star Berra was fired as manager by Steinbrenner, who did so at the start of the 1985 season. Billy Martin took over Berra's position.

In 1964, Yogi Berra led the "Bronx Bombers" to their fifth-straight pennant victory, tying for the most in a single season. Nevertheless, the St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series over the New York Yankees.

Berra was among those who questioned his future after leading the Yankees once more in 1984. The team finished third, 17 games behind the World Series-winning Detroit Tigers. Steinbrenner assured Berra that he would manage his team for the 1985 season.

