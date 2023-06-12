Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was sued for sexual violence in 2022 by the woman who publicly accused him of choking and punching her during two s*x sessions in 2021. Later, screenshots of Bauer's text messages with his sexual assault accuser took social media by storm.

The text message read:

"They said the bruises/swelling on my face & jaw will be gone in about 1 week and then for the head symptoms im not sure probably a week ish too. Its better its just makes me wanna sleep a loooot."

Read the conversation here:

Screenshot of the conversation

At the time, Bauer claimed that least one of their (the accuser and his) sex acts was "consensual." The entire incident caused uproar on Twitter and Trevor had to face backlash from netizens.

"So you admit some of the others "WERE NOT CONSENSUAL"? ok we already knew that," said one user while the other wrote: "So he went from 'everything was consensual' to 'at least one encounter was'…. YIKES."

As a result, Bauer was suspended from the MLB for 324 games.

"Trevor Bauer got a 324 game MLB suspension — two years — for non-criminal sexual assault allegations. Deshaun Watson, so far, got six NFL games for 30 women’s non-criminal allegations. Bauer’s suspension will cost him over $60 million, Watson’s suspension will cost him $300k." - Clay Travis

Using texts the lady exchanged with Bauer and others, Bauer's solicitors sought to refute the woman's claim that Bauer had sexually abused her.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

Bauer was on a three-year deal with the Dodgers when he was suspended.

Trevor Bauer's suspension was reduced to 194 games

Bauer led the league in innings pitched and strikeouts until July 2, 2021, but MLB placed him on administrative leave for the remainder of the year as it looked into sexual assault claims made against him.

As a consequence of the investigation, the league announced on April 29, 2022 that Bauer would be punished for 324 games. On appeal, the suspension was lowered to 194. On Jan. 12, 2023, the Dodgers decided against adding him back to the active roster and instead dismissed him. Bauer then agreed to join the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball.

