Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a banned substance under MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy in August of this year. As a result, he received an 80-game suspension from MLB.

Tatis Jr., one of baseball's most promising young players, was expected to usher in a new era. The likes of Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Ronald Acuna Jr. were among that select group.

In an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune this year, Tatis Jr. made a promise to rise like a phoenix and never fall back in that position.

“I’m going to make sure I’m never back in this position again. The distraction that I have been, it’s just something unacceptable. “I’m going to give them a story to believe in me again,” Tatis Jr. vowed.

Tatis Jr. damaged his own name and reputation just as rapidly as he rose to fame.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s reputation is at stake

He tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug that goes against the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program of Major League Baseball.

His reputation was ruined in the league as a result of the failed drug test, which led to an 80-game suspension.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA How Fernando Tatís Jr. went from the the next FACE of baseball to the latest DISGRACE of baseball.



Tatis Jr. asserted, and his father later supported, that the Clostebol was derived from a drug used to treat ringworms. His father said that his ban was "a catastrophe for baseball." Due to his son's punishment, he continued, "millions of fans are going to stop watching baseball immediately."

The San Diego Padres locker room, which was already tense with the rookie shortstop, became even more so after his suspension. Following a wrist injury sustained during the offseason as a result of a motorbike accident in his home Dominican Republic, Tatis Jr. missed most of the 2022 season.

Tatis Jr. has been a superstar in every sense of the term for the past three MLB seasons.

Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres shortstop has 81 home runs, 195 RBIs, 52 base steals, and more in 273 games. His career .292 batting average demonstrates his effectiveness at the plate despite his strong hitting stats.

