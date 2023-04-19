Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones was married and divorced twice before getting into a relationship with former Playboy model Taylor Higgins.

Jones' divorce from his second wife Sharon Logonovin was finalized in November 2012. Soon after, Jones jumped right back into the dating pool.

In 2017, Jones said:

"I met her in the summer of 2012, two or three months after Sharon and I separated. I told her I was never going to get married again, and I didn’t want to have kids. I was adamant about that. We had been going out for a year and a half, and she said, ‘You know, it’s not my fault that you picked the wrong people to marry.’ I marinated on that for a while. Ultimately, I came to the conclusion that she was right. Everything about Taylor and our relationship is right."

Jones married Higgins in 2015, and they have two sons, Curtis and Cooper.

Jones also spoke candidly about how his family and friends never got along with his first two wives, but they were really cool with Higgins.

"My friends and my family, when I was married to my first wife, always had reservations. They really had reservations with my second wife. Neither one of my first two wives got along with my family. It’s been different with Taylor. They all love Taylor. There’s a reason why people come up to me now and see me smiling all the time. The five years I’ve known Taylor have been the best years of my life. So, yes, I took the plunge again and I have no regrets. I know what I said. Never is a tricky word.”

Chipper Jones had a 18-month extramarital relationship while he was married to his first wife. This was the reason behind their divorce.

Chipper Jones fathered a son out of wedlock

Jones' first marriage to Karin Fulford was already tumultuous, so when he broke the news of his love child to her in 1988, it only added fuel to the fire. They then decided to separate.

Chipper Jones spoke openly about his extramarital relationships with at least three women in 1997 in his 2017 memoir, "Ballplayer."

