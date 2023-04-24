Former Atlanta Braves star David Justice and ex-wife Halle Berry exchanged vows in 1993 and unfortunately separated in February 1996. The duo formally divorced in 1997. In 2015, Justice alleged that Berry had maligned his reputation after a tenuous split.

Justice wrote in the now-deleted tweet:

“It was a former Hollywood boyfriend (WS) that she told me! #getyourfactsright When she first reported that she had been in abusive relationships, she wouldn’t name the 'famous' former boyfriend."

He continued:

"She was mad at me leaving the relationship so she and her Hollywood Team just tried to destroy my character. It had to be my fault, right?”

Justice also mentioned Berry's estranged husband and her exes in another tweet.

David Justice's ex-wife experienced suicidal thoughts after separation

Berry acknowledged in a 2003 interview with Parade magazine that she had thought about committing suicide after her first divorce in 1997 and then again after her second divorce from Eric Benét in 2005.

“I was sitting in my car, and I knew the gas was coming when I had an image of my mother finding me,” Berry narrated about the suicide attempt. “She sacrificed so much for her children, and to end my life would be an incredibly selfish thing to do."

Halle Berry wed singer-songwriter Eric Benet on Jan. 24, 2001, four years after her divorce from David. However, Berry and Benet divorced on Jan. 3, 2005, after separating in 2003.

On Feb. 8, 2001, Jusrice wed Rebecca Villalobos, who is the CEO of Exotic Spices Calendars. The couple have three kids: Raquel, Dionisio and David Jr. The family appeared on a Celebrity Wife Swap program in 2014, which encouraged Raquel to pursue acting.

Ballplayer David Justice

David Justice played for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and Oakland Athletics. Justice was a three-time MLB All-Star and the 1990 National League Rookie of the Year.

