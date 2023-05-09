Former Boston Red Sox star Wade Boggs once got caught in the mesh of a scandal when his scorned lover Margo Adams exposed his web of lies in a tell-all interview in 1989.

She said:

"I had placed my faith and trust in someone who basically has to conduct his life as a liar and a cheat in order to carry on the relationship. What a stupid thing to do."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Boggs' separation and settlement with his former mistress Margo Adams, the self-described "sex addict" claimed he was leading a monastic life.

Boggs was seriously sidetracked by all the nonsense the four-year romance had produced. Adams later received compensation for multiple road excursions the two of them took between 1984 and 1987. Adams sued Wade Boggs for palimony and demanded $500,000 for the lost wages she claimed tAo have incurred while travelling with Boggs.

Wade Boggs had all the support from his fans during difficult times

Wade Boggs received some criticism at the game, but the majority of MLB fans were in Wade Boggs' favour. Boggs said:

"That really gave me the strength to keep going."

He received a vote for the All-Star Game. He travelled the nation and received a tonne of encouragement and well wishes from fans who urged him to stick it out and find a solution.

Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox

Boggs became the 23rd player to accumulate 3,000 hits in a career. He was a consistent contender for the American League batting title thanks to his hitting in the 1980s and 1990s.

The highest ranking among those who are still living, he is now ranked number 33 among Major League Baseball players with at least 1,000 plate appearances in terms of lifetime batting average.

In 2004 and 2005, respectively, Boggs received inductions into the Red Sox and Baseball Halls of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes