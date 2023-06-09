The former Cardinal star Albert Pujols dissolved his marriage with his wife Deidre after 22 years of togetherness. The reasons behind the divorce were unknown, but Pujols sounded quite sure about his decision. However, the divorce came a few months after Deidre underwent brain surgery.

Albert Pujols said it wasn't an overnight decision, and both had many discussions regarding the dissolution. However, Deidre didn't say anything regarding this matter.

They have five children: Sophia, Ezra, Esther Grace, Isabella, and Albert Jr. Pujols wished to take care of their children's surroundings and also asked to be given privacy.

Albert Pujols agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract to join the Cardinals, with whom he spent his first 11 seasons in the game. The contract was signed after the dissolution of marriage.

Pujols said,

"Sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre. These situations are never easy and isn't something that just happened overnight".

Albert Pujols' wife underwent brain surgery before the divorce

Deidre Pujols underwent brain surgery due to a brain tumor. She had delayed the procedure for a long time due to her workload but couldn't delay any further. She was diagnosed with the tumor in October 2021. Her mother and family accompanied Deidre during her surgery.

Deidre, Pujols' wife, was preparing for surgery to remove a brain tumor that was found in October as Pujols was getting set to make his spring training debut. Pujols decided against leaving camp early to be with his wife because Deidre's mother and family were waiting for her there. During the free days between the completion of camp and the beginning of the season, he went to see her.

Pujols and the Cardinals reached an agreement on a $2.5 million, one-year contract, allowing him to round up his career where it all began. He returned to St. Louis after 10 years in Los Angeles with 679 career home runs.

