In 2020, former Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant lambasted the Houston Astros over the team's 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Bryant was infuriated at the Astros' apology stunt, because it didn't seem genuine to him at all. He admitted that if he made such a grave mistake, he would immediately own up to it and apologize sincerely.

During the 2017 World Series championship season, Astros players passed on signs to teammate in the dugout who in turn passed them to those who were at-bat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB investigated about the issue and confirmed that the Houston Astros illegally used a camera system for stealing signs during the 2017 regular season and postseason (and also during a part of the 2018 season). However, no evidence has been found about sign stealing in the 2019 season.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Kris Bryant blasted the Houston Astros and said that he considered what they did as worse than being on steroids.

“[It] just feels so wrong. I mean, I was playing golf with my dad and I feel bad for taking a one-foot gimme putt … I personally think it’s worse than steroids. I really do. Steroids you still have to compete and hit the ball.”

Bryant was enraged by the fact that several people lost their livelihoods due to the sign-stealing scandal. Many coaches, players lost their jobs due to the same, some were even permanently jobless. Worst thing was that the players actually involved in the scandal were roaming around freely without any punishments.

Anthony Giordano @GiosOnAir Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has announced that both GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have both been fired from their respective positions after sign-stealing accusations during their 2017 World Series Victory.



Image Courtesy: Getty/Bob Levey Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has announced that both GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have both been fired from their respective positions after sign-stealing accusations during their 2017 World Series Victory. Image Courtesy: Getty/Bob Levey https://t.co/TqbeJl6oDW

"Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has announced that both GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have both been fired from their respective positions after sign-stealing accusations during their 2017 World Series Victory." - one fan had posted on Twitter in 2020.

Kris Bryant's views on the Houston Astros' punishment

Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kris Bryant didn't think that the punishments for the scandal were strict enough:

“I thought the whole punishment was weak. They got fined, what, $5 million? You make that selling beers at the games now. You make that – I don’t know how many games – but you make that real quick.”

The MLB fined the Houston Astros $5 million and took away their first and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. But no players received any stringent punishment.

Poll : 0 votes