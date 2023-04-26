In 1995, former Cleveland Indians slugger Albert Belle was punished for his five-minute, profanity-laced rant at NBC reporter Hannah Storm.

Belle raged at Storm in front of two batboys in the Indians' dugout. Belle has a lengthy history of being hostile to the media. Storm reported the incident to Major League Baseball.

According to witnesses, Belle walked up and started shouting:

"All you media a-------, get the f--- out of here now."

Even though Major League Baseball had approved of the reporters' attendance, the majority of them left. Storm, however, stayed and started to interview others.

"I'm talking to you, you a------!" Belle screamed at Storm. "Get the f--- out!"

One of the best sluggers of his period, Belle was renowned for his aggressive demeanor and frightening physique. In 1995, he became the first player to ever smash 50 doubles and 50 home runs in the same season. He was also the first player in Major League Baseball to forego a $10 million annual salary contract.

Albert Belle received a whopping fine

For his outburst at Storm, Major League Baseball announced that Albert Belle would receive a record-setting $50,000 fine. Additionally, he was told to go through extensive anger management therapy.

The fine infuriated Belle. He hit a home run in his first at-bat against the New York Yankees ace the following day in Cleveland's first exhibition game.

Belle did not take kinfdly to quesitons regarding his private life. He was guarded, and there were some topics he preferred to avoid discussing altogether. He neither wanted nor needed media attention and desired to be judged entirely on his baseball prowess.

Albert Belle #88

In 1994, Belle received a seven-game suspension for using a corked bat. When he rejoined the lineup, he did not exhibit the same level of remorse as other players might have.

He asserted that he had never utilized a corked bat, saying that he had been singled out.

Before the players' strike halted the season, Belle hit 10 home runs and batted.476 over the next 20 games.

