No one can forget the Houston Astros cheating in the 2017 World Series and the scandal it became when the truth came out. Many hated and were disgusted with the team for what they have done.

The Astros were reigning champions in the 2017 World Series but it was only because they cheated. The team was using cameras to record the signs of the catcher to the pitcher of the opposing team. This feed would be streamed live to the staffer and players of the Astros. The static helped the Astros predict the incoming pitches of the opposing team.

In November 2019, The Athletics wrote an article detailing the cheating and had the testimony of Mike Fiers, former Houston Astros pitcher. This led to MLB investigating the incident and then in 2020, they publicly announced that Astros did indeed cheat.

This resulted in the suspension of the field manager, A.J. Hinch and the general manager of the Astros, Jeff Lunhow. In October 2020, Lunhow gave an interview to Click2Houston. In the interview, Lunhow showed regret about Astros' actions in 2017.

"It was wrong, and it should never have happened, and I’m upset. I’m really upset that it happened. I’m upset for our fans, I’m upset for players on other teams that gave up hits as a result of this that should never have happened. If we won games because of it, it should never have happened, and we didn’t need to do it.

"We had a great team. The team we put together in 2017, a lot of which is still together today, is one of the best teams of the 21st century, and has had an incredible stretch. And there’s no reason why we needed to explore breaking the rules to gain an advantage, it made no sense to me.”

The Houston Astros didn't just receive hate and ridicule from fans but they were also punished by the MLB. The team was fined $5 million and had to forfeit the first and second drafts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The former general manager of Houston Astros, Jeff Lunhow in the same interview was asked how his life changed after the cheating revelation. To this question, Lunhow became honest about how cheating has changed his life.

"It’s not a day I ever want to re-live, and it’s not a day I would ever want even my worst enemy to have to live through."

Houston Astros not only cheated in the 2017 World Series but also did the same at the start of the 2018 World Series as well.

