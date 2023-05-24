The Houston Astros sign-stealing incident is one of the biggest MLB scandals to date. A lot of people still think that the punishment amounted to little more than a slap on the wrist.

Cody Bellinger, a former first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, also believes the same. In a 2020 interview with ESPN, Bellinger said Jose Altuve of the Astros "cheated" Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees out of the MVP award and the Dodgers were "robbed" of the 2017 World Series championship.

"I think what people don't realize is Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in '17. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us," Cody Bellinger said.

MLB launched an inquiry in 2020, which resulted in a $5 million fine and future draft selections being forfeited by the organisation. A.J. Hinch, the team's field manager, and Jeff Luhnow, its general manager, were both sacked by Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.

"I thought the apologies were whatever. I thought Jim Crane was weak. I thought Manfred's punishment was weak, giving 'em immunity. I mean, these guys were cheating for three years," he added.

The sign-stealing incident raised questions about the Astros' alleged usage of electronic buzzers to be informed of pitches in 2019. After hitting a walk-off home run in game seven of the 2019 ALCS, Altuve was seen advising his teammates not to pull off his jersey.

Cody Bellinger believed the Astros stole signs throughout the 2019 season, despite MLB's inquiry coming to the other conclusion. Bellinger claimed that as a result, he no longer had any regard for the Astros' management.

"Personally I lost respect for those guys. I think I would say, everyone in the show. The bigwig lost respect for those guys," Bellinger concluded.

Bellinger competed in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby while breaking a number of Dodgers single-season home run records. He was also voted the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year at the end of the season.

After helping the Dodgers advance to the 2018 World Series in extra innings the year after, Cody Bellinger was voted the MVP of the 2018 National League Championship Series.

