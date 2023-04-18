The 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal shook the entire MLB. Many players had their own opinions to share, including former Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger. Though Bellinger's comments were attacked by former Astros player Carlos Correa, Bellinger dismissed Correa's retort against his comments. He refused to sway away from his stance on the Astros cheating scandal.

"#Dodgers Cody Bellinger on Carlos Correa's defense of Jose Altuve: "I get it. He was just validating his boy. ... I didn't take any offense to it. I have no reaction to it. It just doesn't change what I thought at all."

"#Dodgers Cody Bellinger says he has “no regrets” about his comments and no reaction to Carlos Correa’s response. “I said what I wanted to say.” Opinion hasn’t changed"

It was alleged in 2017 that the Astros used an outfield camera to electronically steal opponents' signs in 2017 and 2018, according to an MLB investigation. The passageway between the dugout and the clubhouse at Minute Maid Park transmitted the catcher's signal to a video monitor, and players would pound on a garbage can to warn hitters of an upcoming off-speed pitch.

Here's why Carlos Correa was enraged by Cody Bellinger's Houston Astros comments

Cody Bellinger questioned Rob Manfred's punishment after it was discovered that the Houston Astros had cheated to win the 2017 World Series. He accused the team of doing so for three seasons and questioned Jose Altuve's eligibility for the MVP Award.

Carlos Correa was enraged by that and responded to Bellinger's criticism of Altuve's accomplishments. Correa also advised Bellinger to be fully informed of the situation before speaking, despite falsely asserting that MLB did not find the Astros to have cheated in 2018.

The Astros defeated the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series in seven games. Bellinger stated that he thinks Houston's sign-stealing program persisted in 2019 despite MLB's report saying it was halted in 2018.

Bellinger is now a center fielder and first baseman for the Chicago Cubs while Correa plays for the Minnesota Twins as a shortstop.

