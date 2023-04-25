Once in 2019, while MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer was playing for the Cleveland Indians, he got involved in a Twitter issue with a university student.

Nikki Giles was a finance major student at Texas State University. Bauer and some among the 135,000 followers he had on Twitter back then, bullied Giles on Twitter for a trivial post that Giles had made before. Giles was forced to report the issue under harassment to the Indians via their official Facebook page. She further flagged three of Bauer's tweets in a complaint she made to Twitter.

“It has definitely ruined my last three days. I have cried daily and called my family crying because the first 12-24 hours or so I was getting a lot of hate.” - Giles said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apparently, Trevor Bauer mocked Houston Astros' third baseman, Alex Bregman, who happened to be Giles' favorite player:

“Thanks for admitting I’m better than you 😘” - Bauer wrote.

To this, Giles jokingly retorted:

“My new least favorite person in all sports.” - Giles commented.

That was the beginning of all the troubles for Giles.

Bauer and Giles sneered at each other for a while before things went haywire. Giles had the audacity to mention that Bauer doesn't own a World Series ring, which further infuriated the pitcher.

Bauer decided to get nasty and dug out several of Giles' personal posts from Twitter to shame her in front of his thousands of followers. It is a no-brainer that Giles was obviously bullied by his followers.

Initially, Trevor Bauer tagged her in about 40 tweets. When Giles decided to block him off her social media, he tagged her in 30 more tweets. Her harassment cries were answered with more bullying from Bauer, who tried to paint an image of Giles on social media where she apparently liked him.

The tweet exchange continued until Bauer decided to put an end to it by blocking Giles on Twitter and even posting a video of the same.

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage Instead of being obsessed with me and continuing to tweet me non stop, here are some options. A tutorial on how twitter works. @nikkigiless Instead of being obsessed with me and continuing to tweet me non stop, here are some options. A tutorial on how twitter works. @nikkigiless https://t.co/rx929tQvVD

"Instead of being obsessed with me and continuing to tweet me non stop, here are some options. A tutorial on how twitter works. @nikkigiless" - Trevor Bauer wrote in his post.

Giles was denied any response from the Indians' spokesperson. She didn't even receive a response from Twitter about the same.

Trevor Bauer's troubling social media posts

Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after allowing a solo homerun to Victor Caratini #17 of the San Diego Padres on June 23, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Although Trevor Bauer’s social media posts were disturbing, his followers showcased an even more concerning behavior.

Bauer once alleged on social media that the Astros pitchers were getting the upper hand in games as they illegally used pine tar.

He even mentioned in a post how MLB officials had tried to sush him down in order to curtain his political opinions.

Poll : 0 votes