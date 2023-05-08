In August 2021, former Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer faced another legal setback when a person who accused him of sexual assault requested an extension to a restraining order against him.

The incident traces its roots to June 30, 2021, when the Pasadena Police Department revealed that Trevor Bauer was being investigated for allegedly assaulting a woman from San Diego.

By the time the news became public, the accuser had obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order. According to her, Trevor had sodomized her without her consent, punched her in the face, and choked her until she lost consciousness.

Subsequently, the woman requested a five-year extension of the temporary domestic violence restraining order against the ex-Dodgers pitcher.

When questioned by her lawyer, Lisa Helfend Meyer, about why she wanted the restraining order extended, the San Diego-based lady said in her concluding testimony:

“I am fearful of what he can do to me.”

Nevertheless, the judge decided to lift the temporary restraining order against Bauer on August 20, 2021, since it was determined that Bauer did not present an imminent danger to the woman's well-being.

Trevor Bauer released a video of sexual assault accuser

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers laughs after grounding out in the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 23, 2021, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In September 2022, former Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer made a bold move and posted an old video of his accuser, Lindsey Hill, with him on social media.

As per Bauer, the video was taken the morning after the day his accuser claimed she was assaulted by the former MLB star (May 26, 2021).

“This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain,” Bauer wrote.

Trevor anticipated that the video evidence would be compelling proof of his innocence regarding the allegations that led to his suspension on April 2022.

Eventually, Bauer was released by the Dodgers in January 2023.

Currently, he plays with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball.

