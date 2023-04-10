Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey's personal life was quite tumultuous. As reported by Deadspin in 2014, Garvey's ex-wife Cyndy came out in 1980 and spoke about her difficulties of being the wife of a baseball star.

Cyndy got candid and spoke about how Garvey's emotional abuse tore apart their relationship and took a heavy toll on her:

"I mean, just because he doesn't beat me or anything, it doesn't mean. ...

"I get so depressed. I have too much time to think. What am I doing here? Life is going on around me and I'm not participating. My security is to go out and then come back. I can't keep doing this. Everyone tells me how lucky I am. If I divorced my husband, I'd have to get out of town. He's a god here. Where would I go without my husband? Do you know what a price it is to be told that? A real kick."

Before Cyndy came out in public and spilled the beans about her broken marriage, the two were considered to be a power couple in the late 1970s. The piece was published by Inside Sports in July 1980, and it caused a huge uproar.

Steve and Cyndy separated in 1983, three years later.

Following his divorce from ex-wife, Cyndy Garvey, Steve Garvey went on to father two children outside of marriage

Garvey suffered a major setback when Cheryl Moulton and Rebecka Mendenhall sued him, alleging he was the father of their children born within the previous year.

Due to his serious legal issues, the show continued to the point where Garvey labeled his life a "midlife crisis."

After it was all over, Steve Garvey married Candace Thomas on Feb. 18, 1989. The couple is still going strong.

