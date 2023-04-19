Sun Bonds, former wife to erstwhile MLB star Barry Bonds, neglected the opportunity to research the prenuptial agreement signed between the two.

At the time, former San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds was earning a salary that amounted to around $106,000 per annum.

Just before their wedding, Barry asked Sun to sign a premarital contract. The contract stated that Sun waived the right to any kind of interest in Barry Bonds' earnings and acquisitions while they were married.

Milwaukee Brewers v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: Miami Marlins batting coach Barry Bonds walks in the dugout before the Marlins played against the Milwaukee Brewers at Marlins Park on May 9, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

Sun made the mistake of not consulting an attorney before signing the agreement. Bonds, on the other hand, had consulted a lawyer who was present while the agreement was made.

Within six years of their marriage, and after having two children, the couple filed for divorce. By then, Bonds was earning a lot more than what his salary was during the prenuptial contract.

During the divorce, Sun declared the prenup invalid and argued that she didn't have a lawyer with her when it was signed to represent her interests. She further claimed additional funds for child support payments and sustenance.

However, San Mateo Superior Court Judge Judith Kozloski termed the agreement as valid. He stated that Barry Bonds wouldn't have to share his property or the $43.75 million contract.

The agreement was signed "knowingly and voluntarily." wrote Kozloski in her decision. The judge said that Sun Bonds could live a lavish lifestyle and enjoyed several benefits for many years only because she was the MLB star's wife.

"Sun Bonds will continue to enjoy a life far above that which she knew before marriage.″

Although the attorneys of Sun Bonds asked for $93,000 a month, the judge settled it at $30,000 a month for alimony and child support.

Sun Bonds accuses Barry Bonds for taking advantage of her innocence

Former NBA player Chris Mullin (L) and former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds waves to the crowd during Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers

While the trial was on, Sun Bonds said that when the contract was signed, she wasn't aware of anything called a prenuptial agreement.

She claimed that she was a young lady who had just come down from Sweden. She had language barriers and couldn't completely understand English. She didn't understand that she wouldn't get a part of her husband's property even if they were married for 20-30 years.

She thought that if she had children and if her husband's income was in the millions of dollars, she should ideally get a share of it incase they split.

The two separated in May 1994 and got divorced on December 12 of the same year.

