In 2011, former baseball player Jason Giambi admitted that he used banned anabolic steroids.

Giambi revealed how he got hooked on PEDs after meeting Bonds' trainer Greg Anderson at an all-star baseball game in Japan:

“I was picking Greg’s brain as to what kind of training Barry was doing, was he lifting weights, what was he doing in the gym,” Giambi said. “Barry was a great athlete. I just wanted to continue my career so I wanted to get information from him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giambi claimed that Anderson later sent him shipments containing steroids that he referred to as "the clear and the cream." The clear was epitestosterone and the cream was testosterone. A syringe with injectable steroids was also included in the shipment, according to Giambi.

Jose Canseco said Jason Giambi overloaded on steroids

Of his former Oakland Athletics teammate, Canseco said that Giambi "went overboard with steroids" and became "the most outright juicer in the game."

In his book, Canseco wrote that Giambi:

"Had the most obvious steroid physique I've ever seen in my life."

"(Giambi got) so bloated, it was unbelievable. There was no definition to his body at all," Canseco wrote. "You could see the retention of liquids, especially in his neck and face; to those in the know, that was a sure sign of steroid overload."

Jason Giambi admitted to using steroids, according to rumours, before signing with the New York Yankees in December 2001, 2002, and 2003. Giambi testified in favour of the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative before the grand jury.

2007 brought charges of perjury and obstruction of justice against Barry Bonds. During the federal government's investigation into BALCO, a producer of undetectable steroids, he was accused of lying to a grand jury.

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians

Jason Giambi earned the Silver Slugger Award twice and was the American League (AL) MVP in 2000 while playing with the Athletics. He is a five-time All-Star and has led the AL in walks four times, on-base percentage three times, doubles once, and slugging percentage once.

Poll : 0 votes