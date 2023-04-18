On October 29, 2019, the star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', Meghan King, former wife of Jim Edmonds, decided to put an end to the silence and address the elephant in the room. In a long blog post titled "Broken," Meghan King broke the silence about her split with former MLB center fielder and broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest, Jim Edmonds.

"I'm speaking out"- Meghan King wrote on Twitter, sharing the link of her blog post with the people on the Internet.

She opened up about her heartbreak over the sexting scandal that Jim was involved in in June. He eventually admitted that he "engaged in an inappropriate conversation" and exchanged "lewd photos" with a different woman. He refused to have a physical relationship with the nanny, but Meghan suspected Jim Edmonds of otherwise. She told how Jim was extremely inappropriate with the babysitter while he was hanging out with her. Upon being asked, both of them denied the accusations and lied to her.

"What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this gallivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd."- Meghan wrote.

Meghan wrote about how despite telling his therapist that he would not lie and would not delete messages from his phone, he did the exact opposite.

“Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women."- Meghan wrote.

In the aftermath, Meghan wrote on her blog about how she had done nothing wrong and did not deserve to be treated like this.

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor tie the knot

In an Instagram post, Jim Edmonds addressed Kortnie O'Connor as his "soulmate." This is Jim's fourth marriage and O'Connor's first.

"The best day ever!! 9/25/22"- Kortnie O'Connor wrote on Instagram.

Jim Edmonds separated from Meghan King in 2019. Soon after, in 2022, the 52-year-old former MLB center fielder decided to tie the knot with O'Connor.

"For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness."- Jim said in an interview.

Edmonds shared a carousal of family pictures from Christmas expressing his gratitude and love towards O'Connor.

"Merry Christmas from us. …..None of this is possible without you “Kort” @kortnieoc. The love that you give to our family and the love that you get back is clear to everyone. Thank you so much for all that you do. We all love you!"

During Edmonds' MLB career from 1993 to 2010, he played for many teams like the California/Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Cincinnati Reds.

The couple currently lives with their family in Frontenac, Missouri.

