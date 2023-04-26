Former MLB star Jim Edmonds had a wrecked relationship with his ex-wife Meghan King. The two share three children together, daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4½. King filed for divorce from Edmonds in 2018 and the it got finalized in 2021.

In 2019, she worked to keep the divorce from disrupting their kids' lives:

“I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The estranged couple got married in October 2014. Four months after Jim acknowledged texting another woman during Meghan's second pregnancy in an "inappropriate" manner, the couple announced their split. He did, however, categorically deny having "any type of relationship or physical contact" with the woman in an exclusive statement to Us.

Jim Edmonds expressed regret about his ill-advised affair

In 2019, King accused Edmonds of having an extramarital relationship, however he later expressed contrition for the "lapse in judgment" that caused his breakup with King.

Edmonds told US Weekly:

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past."

Meghan spoke about Edmonds' infertility on her blog. She admitted he had an affair with Kortnie O'Connor in 2020; she is now his wife. King then mentioned that she, Edmonds, and O'Connor had a threesome when they were married.

"I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like 'Okay if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,' " she explained, adding that it was a "one-time thing."

Edmonds married Kortnie O'Connor in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes