MLB star Jim Edmonds and his ex-wife, former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King, have seen many ups and downs in their relationship over the years.

The duo tied the knot in 2014 and their first child, Aspen, was born in 2016. In June 2018, Meghan and Edmonds welcomed their twin sons.

In 2018 Meghan hinted at trouble in paradise after having three babies in under two years.

US Weekly quoted Meghan as saying that they had “become complacent in our lives and have taken each other for granted."

In a blog post, Meghan wrote:

“Our marriage needs it,” she wrote, referring to their Mexican getaway. “We’ve had three babies in under two years. … We need shining and buffing. We need US back … and the sad part is that we never even realized ‘we’ were missing.”

Edmonds was accused of being unfaithful to his ex-wife Meghan King multiple times. King filed for divorce in 2018.

Jim Edmonds was accused of cheating on Meghan King with their nanny

Days after King disclosed that she and Edmonds were resolving their issues in therapy, rumors of the former MLB player's infidelity with a nanny began. Edmonds denied all the allegations. The pair's nanny, Carly Wilson, also denied that she had been sexually involved with Edmonds.

Meghan also spoke about Edmonds' infedility on her blog and later in 2020 she opened up about his affair with Kortnie O'Connor, who is now his wife.

King then said that she, Edmonds, and O'Connor had a threesome when they were first married.

"I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like 'Okay if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,' " she explained, adding that it was a "one-time thing."

King and Edmonds finalized their divorce in 2021 and Edmonds married O'Connor in 2022.

Jim Edmonds with the LA Angels

Jim Edmonds played for many teams during his MLB career from 1993 to 2010. These include the California/Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Cincinnati Reds

He was well known for his defensive abilities and was also a prolific hitter.

