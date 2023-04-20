Former MLB star Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King Jim separated after five years of marriage.

Meghan accused Edmonds of having an extramarital affair with their children's nanny in 2019. Edmonds denied all claims of having an improper relationship with the babysitter.

Taking to Instagram at that point, Edmonds wrote:

“We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bulls—-t without fighting back.

"Just because you’re extremely witty and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse. Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way.”

Jim was previously married twice before he filed for divorce from King.

Meghan King spoke about Jim Edmonds' infedility

On her blog, Meghan discussed Edmonds' infedility. Later in 2020, she revealed that he had an affair with Kortnie O'Connor, who is now his wife. King then remarked that when she, Edmonds, and O'Connor were initially married, they had a threesome.

"I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like 'Okay if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,' " she explained, adding that it was a "one-time thing."

King filed for divorce in 2018 and it got finalized in 2021. Edmonds later married O'Connor in 2022.

"ove the warm air of cabo. But take me back to September 25. The day I married my soulmate. Thank you @kortnieoc for making everyone around us better people. I can’t say enough about how much I truly cherish you. #lakecomo #love #happiness💕 #edmonds #bride" - Jim Edmonds

Jim Edmonds played in the MLB from 1993 through 2010 for numerous organizations. These teams include the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and the California/Anaheim Angels.

He was a productive hitter in addition to being well-known for his defensive skills.

