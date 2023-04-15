Former MLB star Johnny Damon, an outfielder, suited up for both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in the 2000s. Every sport has its rivalries, but few can compare to those between the Red Sox and the Yankees. The two AL East teams have been competing for supremacy since Babe Ruth's playing days.

In 2020, Damon used his love life as an analogy for his storied career split between the two teams. As reported by the New York Post, Damon said:

“I tell people Boston is like an ex-girlfriend where you wish them well and you loved being a part of it, but you know what, you move on, your life gets great, you marry your trophy wife and you have six more kids. That’s what New York was for me.”

From 2002 through 2005, the now 49-year-old played with the Red Sox, slashing.295/.362/.441. He appeared in both MLB All-Star games while living in Boston. Damon agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with the Yankees during the 2005 offseason. In the pinstripes, he posted a.285/.363/.458 line.

Johnny Damon rose to fame with the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox's "Curse of the Bambino" is no longer an issue. Johnny Damon brought the World Series championship back to Beantown. But the outfielder's career didn't start in New England. In the first round of the 1992 MLB draft, the Kansas City Royals selected Damon, and he remained with the team until 2000. He then spent a season with the Oakland A's before signing with the Red Sox in free agency.

After Damon's decision to join the Yankees, many Red Sox supporters denigrated him because he had previously declared his love for the area and the Red Sox organization, particularly in his now-famous remarks from May 2005, in which he said:

"There's no way I can go play for the Yankees, but I know they're going to come after me hard. It's definitely not the most important thing to go out there for the top dollar, which the Yankees are going to offer me. It's not what I need."

Johnny Damon's last appearance was with the Cleveland Indians in 2012.

