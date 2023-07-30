Jose Canseco became controversial after releasing his book, 'Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits, and How Baseball Got Big.' In his book, he mentioned his extramarital affairs and how he dealt with it. What landed him in trouble was his bold statements.

In his book, Canseco wrote about how beautiful the women he was involved with were. He also defended himself and mentioned the players' wives and their wants and needs.

"The women I was involved with were always drop-dead gorgeous; you just couldn't turn them down".

Jose Canseco and ex-wife Jessica's relationship

After three years of marriage, ex-Oakland A's star Jose Canseco and ex-wife Jessica Canseco's union was called off due to allegations of infidelity and abuse, which led to their divorce in 2000.

According to Jessica's autobiography, "Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife," their marriage was turbulent and so toxic that it took up 10 years of her life. She acknowledged falling head over heels for him, but the emotional strain was so great that it took her almost as long to recover.

Numerous factors, including steroids, pregnancy, marriage, the arrival of a precious daughter, and others, caused the relationship to take a sharp turn. Additionally, former MLB star Jose was detained for assaulting Jessica.

In 1997, the two ran into one another at a neighborhood Hooters in Oakland. As she put it, it was "love at first sight." Before being married, they dated for a while. They are parents to Josie Canseco, one child.

The reality television program "The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition" debuted on E! Online in March 2016 and stared Jessica Canseco and her daughter Josie Canseco as the main characters.