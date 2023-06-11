Jose Canseco, the former MLB star, started a Twitter feud in 2015 with media executive Kamal Hotchandani, the CEO and publisher of Haute Living. Canseco thought Hotchandani stiffed him out of a 15-year-old, $350,000 investment in Hotchandani's company, AMG (Advanced Multimedia Group) International.

Canseco claimed that he had written the check and handed it to Hotchandani as an investment in his company. However, years after this, he didn't get any returns. He also tried to get hold of Hotchandani, but he couldn't. Hence, he took to Twitter to inform everyone about this issue.

"I wrote (Hotchandani) the check and years and years and years later, didn't hear anything about it," he said. "I figured it was an investment, and it takes years to recoup your money or make a percentage. Then all of a sudden, I lost track of him. I tried to get a hold of him. He never returned my phone calls."

However, Canseco's threat against Hotchandani did land him in trouble. The tweet said:

"People get killed for less than 350k kamal".

Hotchandani's lawyer had stated that federal and state authorities looked into the situation in addition to his client's request for an order of protection against Canseco.

When did the feud between Jose Canseco and Kamal Hotchandani start?

Canseco claims the dispute began in 2000 when he was still competing in the major leagues. The slugger was persuaded to invest $350,000 in the company by his then-wife, Jessica, and Hotchandani's then-girlfriend.

Jose Canseco and Kamal Hotchandani

According to Becher, his client, Hotchandani, does not "dispute (Canseco's) original investment." Canseco says that he has not seen a single penny of his money and has since vented his anger toward Hotchandani on Twitter.

The former A's slugger, who admitted using steroids, had vowed he would keep posting on Twitter and wouldn't be scared if law enforcement showed up at his home. All anyone needs to do, said Canseco, is look at his history with Major League Baseball.

Canseco said, "I've proven this many times: you can't sue the truth. I've proven that with Major League Baseball. I wrote a book, 100% honest, and they were calling me a liar. You know what? I told the truth."

