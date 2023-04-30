Six years ago, former New York Mets star Lenny Dykstra, who played with the team from 1989–1996 objected to his former fellow teammate Darryl Strawberry's mid-game shenanigans.

Apparently, in December 2017, Darryl opened up about his mid-game sexual encounters on The Dr. Oz Show. As per the former MLB star, he used to engage in sexual activities in the clubhouse with flirty female admirers with the help of locker-room attendants/ teammates and coaches.

After the New York Post tried to confirm Darryl's statements by reaching out to his former Mets teammates, Lenny Dykstra downright dismissed the statements and said:

"When I played baseball I actually cared about winning. I wasn’t in the clubhouse jerking off or whatever he was doing"

Darryl played for the New York Mets from 1983-1990 before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on November 8, 1990, on a five-year $22.25 million contract.

Darryl Strawberry's MLB career eventually got ruined owing to his drug addiction

Darryl Strawberry #39: 12 Aug 1998: Darryl of the New York Yankees stands ready to swing during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. The Yankees defeated the Twins 11-2.

In February 2000, while at spring training, it came to light that former New York Yankees right fielder Darryl Strawberry had tested positive for cocaine.

This news was quickly followed by former MLB Commissioner Bug Selig's announcement that Strawberry would be suspended from Major League Baseball for the entire season.

Strawberry didn't strive to make a comeback and the MLB ban effectively ended his big-league career.

