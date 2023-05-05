Former MLB player Omar Vizquel was a star on the field. Unfortunately, his married life was quiet tumultous and in 2020, he opened up about painful divorce battle in public eye. Omar Vizquel's wife, Blanca, had accused him of domestic violence. She cited numerous incidents of physical abuse from the former all-star shortstop.

Vizquel strongly denied all the allegations and said:

"I have never hit or been violent towards my wife, Blanca. Any accusation to the contrary is false."

He continued:

He added: "I never expected this divorce proceeding to play out in public, but I will continue to defend myself and my name against these false accusations. Our divorce should be settled in a court of law, not in the court of public opinion."

In an Instagram live video, Blanca Vizquel made her first formal allegation of domestic violence. Omar claimed his wife left him and that the couple was going through a divorce when he initially denied hitting Blanca.

Omar Vizquel was taken into police custody

Omar Vizquel was detained by authorities in 2016 during an incident at the couple's Sammamish, Washington, home. Blanca Vizquel reported to the police that her husband had shoved her during an argument, causing her to fall and break several of her fingernails in addition to injuring her shin.

Vizquel played for the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays over the course of his 24-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career. He served as the Detroit Tigers' first-base, infield, and baserunning coach from 2014 to 2017. He was the Toros de Tijuana's manager in the Mexican League.

Vizquel, a shortstop who is regarded as one of baseball's all-time best fielders, won 11 Gold Glove Awards, including nine in a row from 1993 to 2001. His career fielding percentage of.985 is tied for the best among shortstops. He also holds the record for most games played and double plays turned.

