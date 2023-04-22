In July 2021, former MLB star Trevor Bauer was accused by long-time MLB columnist Mike DiGiovanna of being an online bully.

In January 2019, Trevor Bauer was reportedly accused of aggressively and persistently bothering a student from Texas State, Nikki Giles, after she referred to him as her "least favorite sportsperson" on Twitter. This was in response to Bauer's attempt to mock Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who happens to be Nikki's favorite player. Bauer allegedly kept tagging Nikki in a large number of tweets even after she stopped replying, which is classified as a form of online harassment.

As per Mike, the Dodgers were wary of Bauer's history of online harassment but were willing to look beyond it and focus more on his pitching abilities.

“He had a history of harassing and bullying women online, mocking transgender people and spreading conspiracy theories,” DiGiovanna wrote in his LA Times piece. But his durability and dependability allowed the team to overlook his internet controversies

After Trevor Bauer rejected the Cincinnati Reds' $18.9 million offer on November 4, 2020, he became a free agent. He received multiple offers from MLB teams, including the New York Mets, but chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 5, 2021.

Back then, the former MLB player accepted a three-year, $102 million contract with the LA Dodgers with opt-out options after the 2021 and 2022 MLB seasons

In 2021, Trevor Bauer was accused of sexual assault

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers laughs after grounding out in the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 23, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers' ignorance landed them in hot water. Five months after signing with the team, Trevor Bauer was put on administrative leave by MLB after a sexual assault allegation was made against him.

In June 2021, a lady named Lindsey Hill accused Trevor of “multiple sexual acts without consent” and how the former MLB star “choked her to the point of unconsciousness and punched her in the face and genitals.” Lindsey also alleged that Bauer “initiated sex without her consent.”

Next, Bauer was suspended for 324 games without pay for a violation of the league's Sexual Assault Policy on April 29, 2022, which came into effect in 2015.

On January 12, 2023, the LA Dodgers officially released Trevor from the team.

He is currently playing with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, a Central League team in Nippon Professional Baseball.

However, Dodgers will be paying the remainder of Bauer's $22.5 million salary for 2023.

