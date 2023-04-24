In Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez extended his elbow to physically slap the ball out of former Boston Red Sox Bronson Arroyo's glove as he ran down the first-base line. It is one of the most recognizable images of the rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees.

A-Rod pointed insults towards Arroyo that sparked an ugly bench clearing brawl.

“I just remember him mouthing at me, ‘Throw that (crap) over the (bleeping) plate,’” Arroyo told The Athletic in 2019. “That’s what he said to me twice.”

Rodriguez once made a controversial statement about a major incident involving the rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

In 2018, A-Rod explained the reason for his famed 'karate chop' on Barstool Sports' 'Pardon My Take' podcast.

"It was worth the try. How's that?" Rodriguez said. "I was trying to go for his glove, and Arroyo's a very good athlete. He got off the mound very quickly. I was trying to go for his glove and the karate chop went a little too far and I got his forearm."

Before falling to their fierce rivals in Game 7, the Yankees had a three-game series lead over the Red Sox.

Alex Rodriguez was heartbroken after 2004 ALCS loss

Alex Rodriguez spoke about the notorious Boston Red Sox loss. Rodriguez was not in the mood to relive one of the greatest comebacks in MLB history when Game 4 of the series aired on ESPN in 2020. A-Rod turned to social media to express his ire:

"How many of you remember this game from 2004? It still hurts to watch. I will NEVER get over this one. Not now. Not ever. We were three outs away from the World Series, up 3 games to zero! And we lost. And then we lost Game 5. And Game 6. And Game 7. @espn @MLB @yankees" - Alex Rodriguez

Bronson Arroyo and Alex Rodriguez were both star players of their time.

