Former MLB player Jose Canseco was a star player on the field. Unfortunately his personal life was quiet tumultous. Caseco's storied baseball career was marred by his PED usage and scandalous affairs after marriage. In 2012, Canseco's ex-wife Jessica revealed that she was willing to reconcile and offer Canseco a second chance a decade after divorce.

"I would feel bad as a person if I turned my back on him," Jessica said, "'cuz he is family. And he's the father of my kid."

In his 2005 book "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits, and How Baseball Got Big," Jose acknowledged using anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances. Jessica claimed that the steroids permanently damaged his body.

"Jose doesn’t have saggy balls," Jessica said, "'cuz he took steroids and it was like, shrinked 'em up. They were so tight! I was like, 'your walnuts have turned into one peanut, okay?'"

Canseco has experienced a difficult life and has served time in prison. He was accused of domestic abuse after deliberately hitting his first wife Esther Haddad's car and pulling his second wife's hair.

He even received a restraining order after being discovered attempting to bring a reproductive medicine across the border from Mexico to the United States.

Jose Canseco earned maximum money after his first marriage

Jose Canseco and Esther Haddad were wed in 1988. Canseco earned the most money that year and was deemed the most valuable player in Major League Baseball. The pair dated for a long period before getting engaged. In the Florida town of Coral Gables, they exchanged vows.

The couple's marriage broke down very quickly, even before Canseco was even accused of violent assault. The former outfielder left the union after four years into its existence in 1992.

Canseco was a six-time All-Star and won the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in 1986 and 1988, respectively. With the Oakland A's (1989) and the New York Yankees (2000), Canseco won two World Series.

