In July 2019, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco expressed his desire to live as a woman for a week inspired by media personality Caitlyn Jenner.

Canseco's decision to embrace womanhood came three months after Caitlyn came out as a trans woman in a 20/20 television interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015.

"In the very beginning, I didn't understand it, so I was kind of like, against it," said Canseco. "Once I watched it more and more, and realized what it really entailed, what he was going through, I started supporting him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jose added how he would like to appear feminine for a brief period.

"I will be dressing up and living as a woman for a week. I can't say exactly how it's going to be done yet. It will be done for about a week.

ESPN @espn Jose Canseco is planning on supporting Caitlyn Jenner ... by living as a woman for a week: es.pn/1M0gemG http://t.co/XPqRWeW9eP Jose Canseco is planning on supporting Caitlyn Jenner ... by living as a woman for a week: es.pn/1M0gemG http://t.co/XPqRWeW9eP

"Jose Canseco is planning on supporting Caitlyn Jenner ... by living as a woman for a week." - ESPN

Caitlyn Jenner underwent cosmetic surgery and completed sex reassignment surgery in January 2017.

Jose Canseco played in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs in 2015

Rockies v Athletics: OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 14: Jose Canseco (33) of the Oakland Athletics stands ready at the plate against the Colorado Rockies during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on June 14, 1997, in Oakland, California. The Rockies won 7-1. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

In June 2015, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco joined the Pittsburg Diamonds, a member of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, for a series.

He once again returned for a second three-game home series later that summer.

Canseco had an impressive and controversial career in the MLB. He is best known for his exceptional power-hitting and involvement in the steroid scandal that rocked the league. Canseco was one of the first players to openly admit to using performance-enhancing drugs and became a central figure in discussions about using steroids in baseball.

Regarding his retirement, Canseco's career gradually declined in the early 2000s. His last MLB appearance was on October 6, 2001, as a member of the Chicago White Sox. While he never officially announced his retirement, he did not return to play in the MLB after that season.

Poll : 0 votes