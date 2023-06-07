In July 2019, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco expressed his desire to live as a woman for a week inspired by media personality Caitlyn Jenner.
Canseco's decision to embrace womanhood came three months after Caitlyn came out as a trans woman in a 20/20 television interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015.
"In the very beginning, I didn't understand it, so I was kind of like, against it," said Canseco. "Once I watched it more and more, and realized what it really entailed, what he was going through, I started supporting him."
Jose added how he would like to appear feminine for a brief period.
"I will be dressing up and living as a woman for a week. I can't say exactly how it's going to be done yet. It will be done for about a week.
Caitlyn Jenner underwent cosmetic surgery and completed sex reassignment surgery in January 2017.
Jose Canseco played in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs in 2015
In June 2015, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco joined the Pittsburg Diamonds, a member of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, for a series.
He once again returned for a second three-game home series later that summer.
Canseco had an impressive and controversial career in the MLB. He is best known for his exceptional power-hitting and involvement in the steroid scandal that rocked the league. Canseco was one of the first players to openly admit to using performance-enhancing drugs and became a central figure in discussions about using steroids in baseball.
Regarding his retirement, Canseco's career gradually declined in the early 2000s. His last MLB appearance was on October 6, 2001, as a member of the Chicago White Sox. While he never officially announced his retirement, he did not return to play in the MLB after that season.