Former MLB player Jose Canseco was a star on the field but unfortunately his personal life was quite tumultuous and he ended up getting divorced twice. Canseco, who was once baseball's highest-paid star, went bankrupt after two dramatic divorces.

In 2012, Canseco said:

“Divorce and taxes alone are devastating. Women are expensive.”

The player has not had an easy life and has also faced time behind bars. After purposefully colliding with his first wife's automobile and yanking his second wife's hair, he was charged with domestic abuse.

He was even caught trying to cross the border from Mexico to the United States with a reproductive medicine, earning him a restraining order.

Jose Canseco earned maximum money after getting married

In 1988, Jose Canseco and Esther Haddad got hitched. Canseco was named the most valuable player in Major League Baseball that year and went on to earn the most money.

Before getting married, the couple dated each other for a long time. They exchanged vows in the Florida town of Coral Gables.

Even when Canseco was even charged with aggravated violence, the couple's marriage quickly came crashing down. In 1992, the former outfielder was the one who called it quits on the union just four years in.

Canseco never even stated why he wanted a divorce, according to Esther's attorney.

"Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife" is an autobiography written by Jessica Canseco, Jose Canseco's second wife. He first met Jessica while she was a waitress at Hooters. They dated for some time prior to being married in August 1996.

In 1999, the couple got divorced. Jose Canseco acknowledged that his marriage to Esther Haddad cost him a significant portion of his wealth in a sit-down interview with VH1.

Canseco also wrote about the same in 2005 in his book "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big."

