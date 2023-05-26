Create

When former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco spilled the beans about the types of women which intrigues Alex Rodriguez

In an interview with VladTV in April 2021, former Oakland Athletics player Jose Canseco revealed information about Alex Rodriguez. Canseco mentioned the specific types of women that captivate the interest of "A-Rod".

At the time the interview was conducted, there was a lot of talk in the media about Rodriguez and his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez breaking up.

While speaking with VladTV, the ex-baseball player was questioned about the rumors surrounding their supposed split. In response, Canseco stated the following:

"They are not gonna work. I think I know A-Rod, what he likes. J.Lo. is not his type. Number 1- She's too old. Number 2- She's too out of shape."

He added:

"A-Rod likes beautiful fitness models-young girls like my ex-wife, Jessica."
Canseco's interview was uploaded to YouTube two days after Rodriguez and his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez officially ended their four-year-long relationship through a joint statement.

Jose Canseco accused Alex Rodriguez of flirting with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco

Rockies v Athletics: OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 14: Jose Canseco (33) of the Oakland Athletics stands ready at the plate against the Colorado Rockies during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on June 14, 1997, in Oakland, California. The Rockies won 7-1. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Rockies v Athletics: OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 14: Jose Canseco (33) of the Oakland Athletics stands ready at the plate against the Colorado Rockies during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on June 14, 1997, in Oakland, California. The Rockies won 7-1. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

In the same interview with VladTV, former two-time World Series champion Jose Canseco made a claim against Alex Rodriguez. He accused the former Yankees star of engaging in flirtatious behavior with his former wife, Jessica Canseco, following their divorce.

"A-Rod was obsessed with my ex-wife. A-Rod saw Jessica for the first time in my gym," shared Canseco. "He didn't realize that I was next to him. He was drooling and he said, 'Oh, god, that's the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.' And, he eventually went after her after we got separated. They got together."

Well, this was not the first time when Canseco made allegations about "A-Rod" being involved in a romantic relationship with his former spouse.

In 2019, he had already made such claims on Twitter. At that time, Jessica refuted the rumors about the affair.

