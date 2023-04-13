In 2011, former Red Sox pitcher John Lackey filed for divorce from his wife Krista Clark, who was battling breast cancer at the time. TMZ reported that Lackey filed court papers in Texas alleging that "the marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities." John Lackey and Krista married in 2008.

After a game at Yankee Stadium, a furious Lackey claimed that a reporter had texted him with personal information around 30 minutes prior to the game.

"I shouldn't even be standing here having to deal with this," an upset Lackey told reporters. "I'm sitting here listening to music. I don't know who got my phone number, but that's over the line.

"It was unbelievable I got to deal with this."

In 2010, before they divorced, Clark told the Portland Press Herald:

"That’s what attracted me to him. I liked his Southern charm. He was just a quality guy, really respectful, always opening the door for me."

John Lackey is now married to Kristina Carter

Lackey found love with Kristina Carter, who like him had previously been married. Kristina is the mother of Carter and Mavi Lou from her previous marriage to Sean Cone. Lackey and Carter had their first daughter in 2015.

Lackey, who has won the World Series three times with three different teams (the Angels, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs) is recognized as a crucial component of all three organizations' postseason success after winning title-clinching games in two of the three series.

John Lackey was chosen to play in the MLB All-Star game in 2007, winning the American League (AL) and earning a run average (ERA) championship. After having surgery to rebuild the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, Lackey missed the 2012 season. He then contributed to the Red Sox winning the 2013 World Series. Lackey was given the Tony Conigliaro Award.

