In 2016, former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. addressed how he supported his wife's decision of wanting to adopt a baby.

During his first year with the Seattle Mariners, Griffey Jr. met his wife Melissa. The two got married in 1992. In January, 1994, the couple welcomed their first child to the family- a baby boy named Trey. The following October, their daughter Taryn Kennedy joined the family.

In May, 2002, Melissa called her husband at the ballpark to make him aware that she found a child whom she would want to adopt.

"There was a baby born today, here in Florida... I want this one." - Melissa informed Ken Griffey Jr.

She wanted to adopt a baby boy born in Florida. The couple named the baby Tevin Kendall. Griffey didn't meet his adopted son until a week later when he flew home on an off day to sign some papers complete some paperworks related to the adoption procedure.

Melissa grew up as a foster kid, as her biological parents had put her up for adoption. She spent her entire life knowing her foster parents as her only parents. This is why, Melissa Griffey wanted to give home to another kid whom she did not birth. She wanted to adopt a child into the family.

The family currently resides in Winter Garden, Florida. The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary October last year.

"Happy 30th anniversary!!!!!!!" Ken Griffey Jr. posted on his Instagram.

Ken Griffey Jr.'s Career in MLB

Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners

Nicknamed "Junior" and "the Kid", Ken Griffey Jr. spent 22 years of his life playing in MLB. He mostly played for the Seatte Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds, and played briefly for the Chicago White Sox. He is the son of former MLB player Ken Griffey Sr. and father to former football player Trey Griffey.

"My own Swingman signal." - Griffey Jr. posted on Instagram in 2016.

He is a thirteen-time All-Star player and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. He has bagged ten Gold Glove Awards.

He has the hit the seventh-most home runs in the MLB history with a record of 630 home runs.

He is one of the only 31 players in the history of baseball till date to have appeared in MLB games in four different calender decades.

