Former MLB player Aubrey Huff is infamous for his controversial tweets and comments.

One fine morning on Dec. 2, 2020, he decided to give his unsolicited opinion about dating women who had children. Nobody knows what went through his mind while making the comment, but as expected, it did not sit well with the people on the internet.

"I’ve never understood as a man why you would date, or marry a single mother if you’re single with no kids of your own...Seems to me he doesn’t feel he has options or doesn’t value himself as a man...I’d feel like I was a backup plan helping raise another man’s kids."- Aubrey Huff wrote on Twitter.

It wasn't very "Proud Father" (his Twitter bio) of him to make such a remark, and people on Twitter took note of it.

Dana Loesch on Twitter wrote:

"Daughter of a single mom here. My stepdad didn’t feel like a backup plan — he was committed to my mom first and stepped up when my biological father failed. I learned a lot from him, including what sort of behavior to expect from men and myself. Not your best take, friend."

Aubrey Huff replied to her comment:

"Hey I’m happy for you. And obviously many people don’t agree with my opinion. But that’s what it is. MY OPINION. Carry on my friend. 👊🏻💪"

It's sad how Huff failed to realize how wrong he was about his controversial take.

Benji Backer commented in absolute disgust:

"please run for governor of california so we can watch you get demolished for terrible, disgusting opinions like these"

His antics on Twitter have been going around for quite a while now. The MLB star was suspended from Twitter in 2021 after attempting to spread misinformation. However, his account was restored in 2022.

Aubrey Huff's controversial post-game career

First baseman Aubrey Huff #17 of the San Francisco Giants in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 29, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

During his 13-year MLB career, 46-year-old Huff was a two-time World Series champion.

However, the former SF Giants player's post-playing career has been tainted by his controversial Twitter comments, his ideologies about stereotypical gender roles and his pro-gun mentality. He even went to the heights of calling Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse a "national treasure."

