Aubrey Huff, a former MLB player, struggled in his personal life and in 2017 recalled overcoming his lowest point in life.

As reported by the East Bay Times, Huff said:

"I remember what I looked like. I had the shaved head. Goatee. The wife-beater was on. I had the tats all over me, right? And I’m thinking, “My gosh, you sure look tough, you (sissy).

“That’s just the weird place I was in life. I knew I was in trouble then. I just really started freaking out. …. I’m thinking, ‘Gosh, man, am I going to kill myself?”’

Huff has co-written a book with Stephen Cassar in an effort to save others from his road of anxiety, depression, addiction, and suicidal thoughts.

Aubrey Huff felt the blues after winning his first World Series title

Huff battled depression, anxiety, and Adderall addiction. Huff provided a lot of information about his past in a 2017 interview. He described how the former Giants third baseman became addicted to the medication after his teammate gave it to him as a hangover remedy in 2009.

Huff consistently used the substance while playing and continued to do so during the 2010 World Series. Huff ultimately contributed to the San Francisco Giants' World Series victory, but on the inside, he wasn't feeling all that good.

Aubrey Huff further disclosed that his continued Adderall use caused him to start gambling and ultimately resulted in his divorce. In 2012, he quit using it, and he hasn't used it since.

Two years after his retirement, in 2014, he reached his lowest point and considered committing suicide.

"In 2014, I found myself in my closet, on my knees, with a .357 Magnum, hammer pulled back, staring at myself in the mirror. I was ready to pull the trigger. This was a low-low point in my life. I had hit rock bottom at that moment."

Although Aubrey Huff struggled for the majority of his career, he still managed to win two World Series (2010 and 2012).

