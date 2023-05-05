Former Texas Rangers star Rafael Palmeiro had a storied baseball career but it was marred by his PED usage. In 2016, Palmeiro broke silence and ambiguity and revealed that he had tested positive for stanozolol — a banned substance in MLB.

Because of his usage of performance-enhancing drugs, Palmeiro was banned by then-MLB Commissioner Bud Selig for 10 games.

"I crawled the rest of the way," Palmeiro told Flinder Boyd. "I was barely functional.

"That's how it ended—no announcement, no celebration. That was my retirement. I got sent home."

He received the Gold Glove award three times and was selected to the MLB All-Star team four times.

Rafael Palmeiro lost fans' trust

Rafael Palmeiro's fall from grace happened after his PED usage came into spotlight and fans lost trust in him. Palmeiro said he was done with the game:

"I was done with baseball. I hated it. You know what was hard? Going back to Baltimore and being booed and having signs at the ballpark—liar, steroid monster.

"I could see that happening on the road in Boston or Toronto. People are bad, throwing [stuff] at me. But I couldn't see that from the fans that two weeks before were embracing me. I've never been back to Baltimore."

In his 2005 book "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big," former Ranger José Canseco named Palmeiro as a fellow steroid user and asserted that he directly administered steroids to Palmeiro.

Baseball doesn't appear to be welcoming Palmeiro back either, at least not at Cooperstown, New York. Palmeiro garnered only 11 percent of the votes in 2011, his first year of candidature for the Hall of Fame, which he described as "a knife in the back."

On Oct. 11, 2008, Rafael Palmeiro was admitted into the Mississippi State University Hall of Fame. He was honored into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

