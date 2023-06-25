Dwight Gooden, a former ace pitcher for the Mets and Yankees, had abandoned his family in 2010. He left his two children with his wife, Monique Gooden, who lived off public assistance and food stamps.

As Gooden was not found, Monique said that she and her children resided with her parents in their residence in Columbia, Maryland:

“He’s left us with no money. When I got here to Maryland, I had to go apply for social services, food stamps and health insurance for the kids. He has offered no financial assistance to us.”

A former flight attendant, Monique claimed she had little information regarding her estranged husband's whereabouts. In May, Gooden was holed up in a hotel in New Jersey.

The pair married in January 2009, but Monique said they hadn't shared a home since May 1. Monique claimed that on March 23, her husband reportedly smashed into another vehicle while under the influence of narcotics. He had their son inside, and that's when things worsened.

He was charged with several offenses before being freed on his recognizance. According to Monique, things only worsened after that because her husband stopped paying the bills. She last saw her husband in Bergen County Family Court on June 22.

Dwight Gooden was hit with temporary restraining order over threats directed at estranged wife

According to TMZ.com, ex-Mets player Dwight Gooden had received a temporary restraining order after making threats against his estranged wife and her family.

According to documents acquired by TMZ, Monique called the Bergen County Police Department in 2013, claiming that Dwight made "terroristic threats." Monique claimed that Gooden had said:

"All bets are off and I will hurt you and your family. You'll see, just wait."

Dwight Gooden with his family

Monique spoke with a family court judge on the phone and Dwight was given the restraining order before the cops showed up at the house. The judge barred Dwight Gooden from seeing their two children and ordered him out of the house until a court hearing on March 11.

