In 2019, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement. However, it wasn't long before they decided to mutually put an end to their relationship in April 2021. They announced that they were better off as friends.

Their relationship didn't survive due to a wave of cheating allegations against Rodriguez. Although JLo tried to withstand the accusations against ex-fiance A-Rod, she eventually caved in and decided to end things.

"❤️❤️❤️" - Rodriguez had posted a picture of the two on Instagram.

In an interview with CNBC, A-Rod said:

"I’ve learned so much from Jennifer."

Alex Rodriguez claimed to have never met anyone who understood people more than JLo did. She had a special ability to look around corners. Additionally, she was incredible at communication and extremely bold.

"2021 🇺🇸❤️💙🤍 " - Alex Rodriguez had posted on his Instagram.

Rod praises her for helping him with storytelling the most. It was JLo who helped him understand in depth that every story has an arc - a start, a middle and an end.

She taught A-Rod not to be afraid of himself and taught him to become less automative and more human-like.

At an age of 17, Rodriguez went straight from high school to complete his majors. He has played over two decades in MLB and has contracts worth over $450 million. In 2009, his career went downhill when he confessed to having used PED (Performance Enhancing Drugs) from 2001 to 2003, which eventually got him suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season.

After he retired in 2016, Rodriguez was prepared to set on to his dream of becoming a successful businessman.

Rodriguez simultaneously built his baseball career and his investments. At 27, he launched A-Rod Corp which has invested in 40 plus companies and partnerships since 2003 worth $1 billion.

Alex Rodriguez's million-dollar proposal to Jennifer Lopez

Actress Jennifer Lopez and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez attend boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A-Rod decided to take their relationship to the next level, while Rodriguez and Lopez were dating in 2019. While the two were enjoying their vacation in the Bahamas, A-Rod decided to bring out the ring, which was a million-dollar emerald-cut diamond ring. Later, Rodriguez confessed to having practiced the proposal with his helper the previous three days.

After their relationship ended in April 2021, Rodriguez tried his best to patch things up with JLo, however, she was hell bent on her decision to part ways.

JLo got back with former lover Ben Affleck after her break up with Alex Rodriguez, and they are now married.

